Holcomb signs use-of-force, police training bill into law

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that cements use-of-force requirements and consequences for police departments.

The new law requires the state's police training board to establish mandatory de-escalation training.

It also created a procedure for the board to decertify officers who commit misconduct.

The law also prohibits choke-hold use in certain circumstances and makes clear that any police officer who turns off their body camera to conceal a crime will face charges.