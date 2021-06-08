Holcomb questioned about absence of masks in photos from casino event

The comment section on a social media post was filled with people asking why students in schools and on buses have to wear masks if the governor does not.

INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, Indiana's Department of Health has started recommending people wear masks again.

Despite that recommendation, Gov. Eric Holcomb made a post to his Facebook page from an event at Four Winds Casino where no one in the photos wore a mask.

The comments on the post were filled with people asking why students in schools and on buses have to wear masks if the governor does not.

Holcomb was at the Indiana State Fair Friday and offered this response:

"You should do what makes you the safest, and number one what we're advocating is to get vaccinated," Holcomb said. "That is the answer to avoid being hospitalized or, God forbid, worse than that, but I don't want anyone to walk away or get the message 'I don't need to be vaccinated, I can just chance it.'"

