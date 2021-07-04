Holcomb orders flags flown at half staff in honor of Rep. Alcee Hastings

He was the most senior member of Florida's congressional delegation.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags throughout the state to be flown at half staff in honor of Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Hastings' death was confirmed by his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. Hastings, a Democrat from the Fort Lauderdale area, announced two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

Hastings was known as an advocate for minorities, a defender of Israel and a voice for gays, immigrants, women and the elderly. But his impeachment remained a nagging footnote. He was acquitted of charges that he solicited a bribe as a judge, but the House impeached him anyway and the Senate convicted him.

