Hogsett announces Operation Night Light nearing completion of converting all city street lights to LED

Indianapolis has almost converted more than 27,000 existing lights to energy-efficient LED.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett believes one way to reduce crime in the city is to get more lights on city streets and in neighborhoods.

Monday his Operation Night Light program announced it has almost hit a milestone. Hogsett said the initiative has nearly finished converting the city's 27,000 street lights to energy-efficient LED lights.

“We are excited to celebrate this important milestone in the history of Operation Night Light,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “There are few other City programs that offer so many benefits at once: this program enhances the safety of our neighborhoods, improves the efficiency of taxpayer dollars, and reduces the greenhouse gases emitted into our environment. It is truly a win-win-win for Indianapolis.”

The mayor's office updated that the milestone is actually 97 percent complete.

The city has also approved installing 2,000 more street lights and that number could hit 4,000 by 2025.

“This program has helped promote equity in neighborhoods, as residential streets and corridors throughout Indianapolis have received better, safer lighting,” said City-County Council President Vop Osili. “Although the conversion stage is nearing its end, we’re looking forward to even more LED lights shining the way for residents and visitors.”