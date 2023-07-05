Restored Nowland Avenue bridge reopens 5 years after fundraising began

On Sunday, people crossed the restored bridge for the first time.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than five years after fundraising for a repair project began, the historic Nowland Avenue Bridge in Spades Park has reopened.

In the summer of 2017, a group of near-eastside neighbors started talking about the need to fix the bridge. It's the main corridor between Spades and Brookside parks and part of the planned Pogue's Run Trail.

Now they have another spot in mind for their next fundraiser.

"There's another bridge in Brookside Park, it's not slated anytime soon with the city for repair, and it's right next to where the Pogue's Run Trail will go, so that's our next goal is to try to get started on getting it repaired," said Laurie Klinger.

Organizers say hundreds of people and businesses helped to make the restoration project possible.