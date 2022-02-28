Historic headstones destroyed at Fishers cemetery

Employees said the headstones at Highland Cemetery were damaged Friday night or early Saturday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — A cemetery dating back to the 1800s suffered significant damage in Fishers over the weekend.

The Highland Cemetery near 116th and Hoosier Road had several headstones from the late 1800s and early 1900s destroyed.

An employee of the cemetery told 13News it looked like a truck went through a fence and ran over several headstones.

The cemetery is planning to have a restoration expert inspect the damage and begin repairs.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department said they took a report but had no further information.