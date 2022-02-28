Historic headstones destroyed at Fishers cemetery

FISHERS, Ind. — A cemetery dating back to the 1800s suffered significant damage in Fishers over the weekend.
The Highland Cemetery near 116th and Hoosier Road had several headstones from the late 1800s and early 1900s destroyed.
An employee of the cemetery told 13News it looked like a truck went through a fence and ran over several headstones.
The cemetery is planning to have a restoration expert inspect the damage and begin repairs.
Highland Cemetery headstones destroyed
1 / 4
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department said they took a report but had no further information.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD: Officer shot in Fountain Square in 'serious but stable condition,' suspect in serious condition
- Ukrainian woman in the midst of war describes how her world changed overnight
- Indiana legislators looking to decide about online lottery
- Person dead after falling into trench at Shelby County construction site
- Could the United States draft be reinstated? Here's what to know about current law
- Nearly half of Biden's 500 million free COVID tests still unclaimed
- Yes, the CDC says people in many areas of the U.S. can go without masks in updated guidance
- 10 ways you can help the people of Ukraine right now