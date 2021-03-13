Hindu Temple of Central Indiana hosts giveaway to help east side neighbors during pandemic

The temple is located in a part of the city that's recognized as a "food desert," meaning there's no grocery stores close by.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local group has been busy this weekend helping families who need meals.

Early Saturday, the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana, along with Sewa International had a food drive for some of their east side neighbors.

The Hindu temple says they delivered over 1,300 boxes of food to families in need Saturday.