Parents, staff shocked by email announcing school's sudden, permanent closure

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close on Jan. 20.

"I didn't know until a parent called me yesterday morning. She asked if I was going to another school, and I said, 'No... why?' She forwarded me the email and I was like, 'What?'" said second-grade teacher Arian Jackson.

Jackson said she prayed for this job and the email left her angry and disappointed, but mostly worried about the students.

"They worked so hard up until this point. I don't want Him By Her to be the reason they fail in their new school. I would rather us finish out the school year. They need that. They deserve that," said Jackson.

The school opened in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. They enrolled around 200 students. Administrators said the reason for closing is inadequate enrollment to support the building it leases.

The school served kindergarten through 6th-grade students. Educators worked to put youth on the path to living productive lives by offering services related to mental health, life coaching, job readiness and employment, financial literacy and others.

Jackson believes the situation could have been handled better.

"If this was better communicated with the staff, like in an emergency staff meeting, we could have fixed it together. We weren't given that chance," said Jackson.

Jackson said Him By Her was more than a school. It was an important resource for the community. It made them feel like they were a part of something bigger. They plan to take what they learned with them as they start their next chapter.

"It hurts but I know God has a bigger plan for us all," said Jackson.

Parent Javonneia Akers said she and her kids were also shocked and saddened when they received the email about the closing of Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts. Three of her kids attend the school.

"My kids have gotten used to going there. They're not really good with change. Their teacher has them on the road to success. They're honor roll kids. It's heartbreaking," said Akers.

She said the closing puts a lot more stress on parents during an already stressful time of year.

13News reached out to the administration for a comment, but hasn't heard back.