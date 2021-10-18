Sheriff Chad Chronister says four women and one teenager were rescued from human trafficking during the operation.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister says the details are "too vile to fathom" when it comes to the results of a 20-day anti-human trafficking operation.

On Monday, Chronister said 125 men were arrested during "Operation Round-Up." Four women and a teenager also were rescued.

All five were taken to Selah Freedom for help.

Chronister said one man arrested was Joel Velasco, who he said was a Hillsborough County teacher. According to the sheriff, Velasco offered to pay an undercover detective $60 for sex.

According to Hillsborough County Schools, Velasco was hired in 2015.

"He was never in front of students this year as this arrest occurred prior to the start of the school year. He resigned and is not a teacher in our district," the district said in a statement. "We are shocked and deeply troubled by the allegations."

Sheriff Chronister: “Our detectives arrested Joel Velasco, a Hillsborough County school teacher, who offered to pay our undercover detective $60 for sex.” (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NSplhutLmm — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 18, 2021

Chronister also spoke about the arrested of Samuel Philips Jr., who he said is a pastor at Be Limitless Church. The sheriff said Philips "responded to a false ad placed on an escort website and offered to pay our undercover detective for sex."

Sheriff Chronister: “We also came into contact with Samuel Phillips Jr., a pastor at Be Limitless Church, when he responded to a false ad placed on an escort escort website and offered to pay our undercover detective for sex.” (2/4) pic.twitter.com/vX5YRQP3u1 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 18, 2021

Another man the sheriff spoke about was Philip Velikettel. He reportedly traveled to meet a 14-year-old girl, but was arrested instead, Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister: “Philip Velikettel is a 48-year-old man living in Valrico… Velikettel traveled to meet a 14-year-old girl, but instead was met by our detectives who immediately took him into custody.” (3/4) pic.twitter.com/HVG1PO7Yi6 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 18, 2021

Muntasir Shafiq was the fourth man Chronister mentioned by name during the news conference. Chronister said the Lutz man thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy but was instead speaking with an undercover detective. "His texts were too vile to fathom," Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister: “Once again using social media as a veil, we apprehended Muntasir Shafiq, a 35-year-old man from Lutz. He thought he was in communication with a 14-year-old boy. His texts were too vile to fathom.” (4/4) pic.twitter.com/602QWgCWS5 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 18, 2021

Chronister said this operation was the first completed by the sheriff's office's full-time human trafficking task force.

"Because of the unfortunate success of this operation and others alike, HCSO has created a Human Trafficking Squad. This team of 12 dedicated members will uphold the commitment to ending human trafficking in Hillsborough County by reducing the demand, and rescuing victims," the sheriff's office said.

You can watch the full news conference here:

To learn about the signs of human trafficking and how you can help, visit dontbuyittampabay.org.