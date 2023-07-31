Highway dedicated in memory of Elwood Ofc. Shahnavaz on anniversary of his death

A one-mile stretch of SR 37 south of Elwood has been renamed the "Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile."

ELWOOD, Ind. — People in Elwood gathered Monday to mark the first anniversary of the death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz.

The 24-year-old Elwood police officer was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022.

During Monday's ceremony, a one-mile stretch of SR 37 was dedicated in his honor as the "Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile." According to our partners at The Herald Bulletin, the mile stretch runs south from the intersection with SR 13 on the south side of Elwood.

Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran and had served the Elwood Police Department for 11 months when he was killed.

His father said all he wanted was to make sure his son was never forgotten.