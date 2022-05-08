x
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition

Thirty-nine bands competed for 16 spots in Friday night's finals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. 

Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. 

The Top 10, as selected by the judges:

  1. Kokomo High School 

  2. Winchester Community High School 

  3. Muncie Central High School  

  4. Anderson High School 

  5. Centerville High School 

  6. Lebanon High School 

  7. Jay County High School 

  8. Yorktown High School 

  9. Northeastern High School 

  10. Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr. High Schools

The "Sweet Sixteen" included bands from: 

  • Anderson High School
  • Centerville High School
  • Crawfordsville, North Montgomery and Southmont high schools
  • Frankton Jr./Sr. and Lapel high schools
  • Greensburg Community and North Decatur Jr./Sr. high schools
  • Jay County High School
  • Kokomo High School
  • Lebanon High School
  • Marion High School
  • Monroe Central Jr/Sr. High School
  • Muncie Central High School 
  • Northeastern High School
  • Richmond High School
  • West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School
  • Winchester Community High School
  • Yorktown High School

The competition started with 39 bands performing beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. 

