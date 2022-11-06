Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man

Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncover hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest.

Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was at a home in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Lakes also allegedly had guns with him at the time.

According to the Connersville Police Department, Lakes has several active arrest warrants for charges including battery on a public safety official resulting in serious bodily injury and dealing methamphetamine.

When police arrived at the home, neighbors told them that Lakes was inside.

They surrounded the house and called in the help of Indiana State Police's Critical Response Team. After several hours of trying to contact Lakes, police said they deployed "chemical weapons" and went inside the home.

While searching the home, officers found several hidden rooms and crawl spaces, but not Lakes.

They did, however, find and arrest two other people were wanted on felony arrest warrants.

"This incident took several hours and this is sometimes necessary to avoid lethal force situations," the police department said in a news release, adding that officers appreciate the public avoiding the area so that police could "bring this to a safe resolution."

Police are continuing to investigate in an effort to track down Lakes.