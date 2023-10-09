HGTV's Mina Starsiak helps remodel Indy business owner's new expansion

After nearly a year of construction, OVA Lofts was able to open in August.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local small business owner's Indy expansion will soon be on the national stage.

Alysse Popov started her beauty business OVA Brands seven years ago after working in the corporate world.

After business was successful and prompted an expansion, she got a little help from a national star.

Mina Starsiac, the star of HGTV's Good Bones show, has been a client of Popov's for around 3 years and decided to help her out with the renovation... and get her business some national recognition.

The lofts features an exterior beverage bar, a hair salon, 5 private beauty suites and more.