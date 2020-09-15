Hershey's launches interactive map to help parents find safest places for kids to trick-or-treat

Hershey's map color codes locations based on their COVID-19 risk.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's been a lot of talk about how the pandemic is going to change Halloween this year.

Some places across the country have even canceled trick-or-treating.

We don't yet know if that'll happen in central Indiana.

However, the candy company Hershey's is trying to make it easy for you to decide whether you'll take your kids out if allowed.

It launched a new website with an interactive map. Take a look.

All you have to do is find your county and hover over it to see the current risk in your area. The map is color-coded.

Green represents the lowest risk and red represents the highest.