Here's how you can pay your respects to Marion County Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office has set up a memorial to a fallen deputy near downtown.

A recreation of Deputy John Durm's van has been placed in the northeast corner of the public parking area outside the Criminal Justice Center, the office announced. The facility is located at 675 Justice Way in Indianapolis.

The memorial is a place for the public to visit and leave flowers or other mementos for Durm's family and colleagues.

Durm, 61, served 38 years with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He died after he was attacked by an inmate whom he was transporting from Eskenazi Hospital to the Criminal Justice Center.

He is survived by his wife, four children, his parents and several other family members.

Funeral services and visitation information have not yet been announced.

FOP calls for support

Durm's death is the third line-of-duty death of an officer in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was hit and killed by a suspect vehicle during a pursuit on June 28. Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3.

After Durm's death Monday, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police encouraged Hoosiers to turn on blue lights on their front porches, garages and businesses.