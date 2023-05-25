When pools, beaches open at Indiana State Parks

Grab your swimsuit! Indiana State Park locations are prepping to open swimming pools and beaches.

INDIANA, USA — Public swimming pools located at Indiana State Parks, as well as Indiana Department of Natural Resources swimming beaches, will open Memorial Day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced.

Pools opening Saturday are at Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run and Versailles state parks.

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open Friday with lifeguards on duty.

The public pool at Cagles Mill Lake - Lieber State Recreation Area (SRA) will opens Sunday.

The Cagles Mill Lake swimming beach opens Saturday.

The public pool at Spring Mill will be open the three days of Memorial Day weekend, close May 30-June 2, then re-open June 3, excluding Wednesday, when it will be closed.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguard positions, which are open to qualified applicants ages 15 and older.

For more information about lifeguarding, contact the state park property nearest you. Phone numbers are under “Find a Park” at stateparks.IN.gov.

Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards open Memorial Day weekend at Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks; at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs; and at Brookville, Cagles Mill - Lieber SRA, Cecil M. Harden -Raccoon SRA-, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, and Patoka lakes, as well as at Ferdinand State Forest.

The beach at Salamonie Lake is closed to swimming for the holiday weekend due to low water levels.

For public pool or beach hours at the property you plan to visit, contact the property directly since these vary by location.

The aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge (Brown County State Park) and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) are open for registered guests.

Beaches generally remain open through Labor Day. Public pools generally are open through early to mid-August, depending on the availability of lifeguards as they return to school.