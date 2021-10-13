Here's what you need to know about new road closures on Indy's near east side

As part of the intersection improvements, English Avenue between Rural Street and Oxford Street will permanently close to through traffic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction crews closed a handful of roads Wednesday to begin work on an approximately $9.2 million roadway improvement project on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) closed a portion of Rural Street and Southeastern and English avenues to begin making improvements related to the Community Justice Campus in the Twin Aire neighborhood.

The project includes a two-lane roundabout at Southeastern Avenue and Rural Street, drainage enhancements, and new sidewalks and ADA ramps. It's expected to be complete by late 2022.

Here's what you need to know about getting through the area during construction:

Detour around a small portion of Rural Street:

Rural Street between Southeastern/English Avenues and Washington Street will be closed to through traffic during construction. Local traffic will be allowed.

Traffic traveling southbound on Rural Street will use Washington Street, Sherman Drive, Prospect Street, Keystone Avenue and Hoyt Avenue to rejoin with Rural Street south of the intersection.

Northbound traffic will use Hoyt Avenue, Keystone Avenue, Prospect Street, Sherman Drive, and Washington Street to reconnect with Rural Street north of the intersection.

Southeastern Avenue:

During the first phase of roundabout construction, one lane of traffic on Southeastern Avenue will be maintained in each direction. However, traffic may see partial lane closures and restrictions on Southeastern Avenue from Keystone Avenue to just southeast of the railroad tracks.

English Avenue:

As part of the intersection improvements, English Avenue between Rural Street and Oxford Street will permanently close to through traffic.

During construction, English Avenue between Oxford and Gray Streets will be only accessible to westbound local traffic.

English Avenue will be open and fully accessible to traffic traveling eastbound.

Pleasant Run Parkway:

Traffic on Pleasant Run Parkway between Keystone and Southeastern Avenues will be maintained with one lane in each direction.