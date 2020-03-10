Here's what you need to know about coronavirus testing

There are currently two tests to tell if you have COVID-19. They involve a nasal swab or saliva.

INDIANAPOLIS — President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis is putting a lot of attention back on testing

Each day, thousands of Hoosiers get tested for COVID-19 and presume the test will answer the question, "do I have it?" In most cases, it does, but here's what you need to know.

There are two tests. You've likely seen the pictures. Both involve inserting a long swab up the nose or a saliva test.

The PCR (molecular) test has proven to be most accurate but not perfect. And results can take several days if sent to an outside lab.

The antigen test is newer. It detects proteins in the virus but not the virus itself. On the plus side, It's cheaper and faster. You can get results in 15 minutes, good for testing in large numbers. But the antigen test is not nearly as sensitive.

It's why there's a greater chance of false negative results, which means you may be infected but still test negative.