A celebration guide for Juneteenth in Indy

Local organizations plan celebrations leading up to Juneteenth starting Monday June 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Juneteenth, Inc. and other local organizations have prepared a week full of celebrations to start Monday June 12. Here's what you need to know ahead of the festivities:

College & Career Conference

June 12 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Celebrations will begin Monday with the Indy Juneteenth College and Career Conference at the Amp at 16 Tech hosted by Indy Juneteenth, Inc.

An RSVP into the fair will give you access to breakout sessions, laptop giveaways, internship opportunities, career info, FAFSA workshops, Greek Life, Freshmen Expectations, swag bag giveaways and more.

The conference will start at 10 am and will go until around 2 pm.

To RSVP to the event, click here.

Volunteer & Trivia Night

June 13 | 6 - 9 p.m.

Tuesday will bring on the competitiveness with "Black Entertainment Trivia" at Vibez Ultra Lounge hosted by Indy Juneteenth, Inc.

The night will feature multiple different trivia, games and challenges.

The fun will start at 6 p.m. and will run until around 9 p.m.

TO RSVP to the trivia night, click here.

Culture Cooking

June 14 | 6 - 8 p.m.

Celebrations will continue Wednesday June 14, with the 4th annual cooking event designed to highlight Black chefs.

"Culture Cooking" will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indy's Kitchen hosted by Indy Juneteenth Inc.

The cooking will be hosted live on the Indy Juneteenth Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information on the cooking event, you can visit the Indy Juneteenth Facebook page here.

Amateur boxing tournament

June 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Thursday will bring back some competition with the inaugural Indy Juneteenth amateur boxing tournament.

Weigh-ins for the event will begin at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Christamore House Boxing Club at 502 N. Tremont St.

For more information on the belts show, you can visit the USA Boxing website here.

Peace Walk

June 16 | 5 - 9 a.m.

KIPP Indy Schools has scheduled the "4th Annual Juneteenth Peace Walk" Friday from 5-9 a.m.

The start and end locations are at KIPP Indy Legacy High School located at 2255 Ralston Ave.

For more information on the walk, you can visit the KIPP Indy Schools walk page here.

Juneteenth Foodways Festival

June 16 | 4:30 - 8 p.m.

Friday will bring back the flavor with the second annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival hosted by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The free event will allow attendees to "taste, celebrate and experience how Black cuisine adds flavor to America's favorite foods."

For more information on the food festival, you can visit the festival's site here.

Festival & Parade

June 17 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The "6th Annual Indy Juneteenth Festival & Parade" will begin Saturday June 17 hosted by Indy Juneteenth, Inc.

The parade begins on North and Pennsylvania Streets at 10 a.m. followed by the festival, which runs from noon to 7 p.m.

The festival celebrating freedom through diversity and inclusion will feature over 200 vendors, live performers, and a health and wellness village leading yoga and other group exercises.

Headlining artists include Lorea, Dwani, Kom Band, Terrance Anderson and Ground Zero.

The celebration will be free and open to the public in Military Park at 601 W. New York St.

For more information on the festival and parade, click here.

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration

June 17 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Eiteljorg Museum will host a free day in honor of Juneteenth on Saturday June 17.

The celebration will feature multiple performances, different activities and food.

For more information on the event, click here.

To reserve your free spot at the event, click here.

Juneteenth Jubilee

June 17 | 4 - 9 p.m.

Arts for Lawrence is set to host the "3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee" Saturday at 4 p.m.

The jubilee is a free community event featuring musicians, dancers, actors, singers and visual artists from the Indy area. The lineup announcement is expected to be released soon.

The event will also have food trucks, vendors, kids activates and more.

For more information on the event, click here.

To claim your free ticket, click here.

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

June 17 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tarkington Park in Broad Ripple is set to host the "3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration" Saturday at 45 W. 40th St.

The free community event will start at 10 a.m. and feature a youth basketball clinic, blood drive, health clinic, food trucks, performances and more.

For more information on the event, click here.

Free Day! Juneteenth at the Indiana State Museum

June 17 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Indiana State Museum is partnering with White River State Park to offer free admission in honor of Juneteenth.

All 12 Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will be free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will feature live performances by local artists, opportunities to chat with curators, food trucks, and hands-on art activities.

To learn more about Free Day! Juneteenth, click here.

Juneteenth Eastside Celebration

Juneteenth | Noon - 5 p.m.

The Moorhead Community Resource Center is hosting the "2nd Annual "Juneteenth Eastside Celebration" at 8400 E 10th St.

The free celebration will feature food trucks, vendors and community resource providers.

For more information on the event, click here.

Firework Show

Juneteenth | 7 - 10 p.m.

Day-of celebrations will light up the sky with a firework show outside of the Flanner House at 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. St.

The firework show, hosted by Indy Juneteenth Inc., will begin immediately after 9 p.m.

For more information on the firework show, click here.