Here are some of the activities to celebrate "Star Wars Day" in Indianapolis

From "Yoda Yoga" to movie night at Victory Field, the force is strong in central Indiana for May the 4th.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are a few fun activities for your family to enjoy in central Indiana for National Star Wars Day Tuesday.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has a "May the Fourth Be With You" virtual celebration planned. You can try out "Yoda Yoga," take a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum's Star Wars collection and create your own creature from "a galaxy far, far away."

The Indianapolis Indians are also celebrating May the 4th with a movie night. The team will be showing "Star Wars: A New Hope" on the video board at Victory Field.