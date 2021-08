Timothy Denny, 37, of New Castle, died in a crash in the 500 block of N. Hillsboro Road on Saturday.

NEW CASTLE, Ind — A New Castle man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Henry County deputies were called to the 500 block of N. Hillsboro Road for a single-vehicle crash with injuries at around 6 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the crash and discovered the driver, Timothy Denny, 37, of New Castle, had been ejected from the car.

Despite first responders' efforts, Denny died from his injuries.