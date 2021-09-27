Motorcyclist killed in Henry County crash

A witness said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the bike struck a car.

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A Knightstown man was killed when his motorcycle struck a car in Middletown Monday afternoon.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old James Jett was traveling south on North County Road 300 West around 1:45 p.m. Monday when he reportedly attempted to pass a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that had slowed to turn left into a driveway.

Police said Jett's motorcycle was in the northbound lane when the front tire of the motorcycle struck the car's rear driver's side wheel, ejecting him from the bike.

A witness told investigators Jett appeared to be driving at "an extremely high rate of speed" when he struck the car. Jett died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car, a juvenile from Middletown, was not injured in the crash.