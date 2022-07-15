Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

The sheriff's department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on I-70 near Wilbur Wright Road.

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision sent a semi tractor-trailer over a bridge and down an embankment.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Wilbur Wright Road, which is around the 131 mile marker.

The driver of a semi, Darryl Mclucas of Missouri, was trapped in the wreckage when first responders arrived. It took more than two hours to extricate the driver.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined "another semi tried to merge over to change lanes and did not see the semi that Darryl was driving. Darryl swerved to avoid an accident, which caused him to run off the south side of the interstate, where his semi traveled west through the median. Darryl’s semi continued west, when he went down the embankment where his semi came to rest."

An air ambulance took the driver to an Indianapolis hospital. His condition was not reported.