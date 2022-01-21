Police seek public's help identifying car owner wanted in connection with Brownsburg-area theft

The theft occurred in the Brownsburg area, police said.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a car owner wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

The department posted a surveillance image of the car on its Facebook page and said the theft occurred in the Brownsburg area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the owner of the car is asked to contact Detective Fulwider at the Hendricks County Investigation's Office at 317-745-4054. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Investigation's Division is seeking your assistance in identifying the vehicle owner in... Posted by Hendricks County Sheriff Crime Tips on Thursday, January 20, 2022