Police seek public's help identifying car owner wanted in connection with Brownsburg-area theft

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a car owner wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.
The department posted a surveillance image of the car on its Facebook page and said the theft occurred in the Brownsburg area.
Anyone with information on the identity of the owner of the car is asked to contact Detective Fulwider at the Hendricks County Investigation's Office at 317-745-4054. Callers can remain anonymous.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or CrimeTips.org. Callers on this case are asked to reference case number HP22000447.