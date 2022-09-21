Hendricks County Highway Department employee killed in accident

While a piece of machinery was backing up, police say 61-year-old David Appleby stepped behind the equipment and was killed.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee lost his life in a construction accident Wednesday.

At around 9:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fatal accident near County Road 450S, which is close to County Road 675W.

The Hendricks County Highway Department was working near that intersection with a large piece of equipment used for excavating ditches along roadways.

“Dave was a valued employee that had been with the Highway Department for more than 30 years. We are sad about the events that took place today,” said Curt Higginbotham, Superintendent of the Hendricks County Highway Department.