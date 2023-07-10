Helping the community understand the law enforcement process

Hoping to lead to safer communities, the Northwest Community Resource District Council and Community Resource Team met to help people understand law enforcement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flashing lights and crime scene tape have become an all too familiar sight in and around Indianapolis.

The Northwest Community Resource District Council and Community Resource Team met on Saturday to hopefully help the community understand the law enforcement process.

Their boots-on-the-ground approach helps the community deal with the aftermath of tragic incidents, whether it's an officer-involved shooting, homicide or a mental health incident.

"Whatever's happening in that incident helping the community understand here's the process. Here's why we can't give you certain information because it's still under investigation. Here's why the video hasn't come out. Here's what is going on in regard to the timing of when information will be going out," said Rev. Antonio Alexander.

They went over real-life scenarios and how they respond. The ultimate goal is to close the gap of trust between police and the community and build better a better relationship.

"Our ambition is to do the things that honor and respect community interest and bring forth the concept that the community is the police, and the police are the community. It's an accountability project we need to make live and rich in our community," said the Community Resource Team Co-Chair Toby Miller.

"We should be invested together. We are in this together. We have to live together. So let's have an understanding of what you do. You be transparent and provide us with the answers we want, and we will be better community partners," said Alexander.

The hope is this will lead to safer communities.