Heavy fire damages Shelby St. apartment house

INDIANAPOLIS — A large fire Sunday morning in a south side apartment house left one resident without a place to live.
Nobody was hurt but the house at 2100 Shelby St. was heavily damaged.
Indianapolis firefighters got the call at 7:12 a.m. and found heavy fire when they arrived.
According to IFD, the man who lives there got out. The fire was under control in 30 minutes.
Investigators have not determined what caused the fire or how much it damaged the building.
The apartment building sits next to Greiner's Sub Shop north of Raymond Street.