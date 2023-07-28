Heat doesn't stop crowds at Indiana State Fair's opening day

The hot temperatures didn't stop some fairgoers from continuing their own family traditions at the fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was opening day at the Indiana State Fair and it started off as one of the most memorable ones yet.

"This definitely stands out as one of the hottest fairs I've been to, to date," said Lloyd Taylor.

This year, the Indiana State Fair is continuing its 166-year tradition. The hot temperatures didn't stop some fairgoers from continuing their own family traditions at the fair.

"It's been a blessing. It's been really great today. We are having a great time. We want to get out here and take advantage of the opportunity, and the small crowd today," said Taylor.

Those who braved the heat were rewarded with easy access to all the rides, food, and games.

The fair's chief marketing and sales officer, Anna Whelchel, said the fair's heat plan will keep everyone cool.

"We've also brought in outdoor portable AC units to help with some of those outdoor spaces where people are hanging out. We also have portable cooling stations, they are in essence busses that we can move to different areas of the fair if we need to cool people off," said Whelchel.

Fairgoers told 13News what they did to protect themselves from the heat on Friday.

"Stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water before we got out here. Making sure we take advantage of the air conditioners in some of these awesome venues around here," said Taylor.

The state fair also has new safety measures this year, including the unaccompanied minor policy, which states after 6 p.m. anyone under 18 must be accompanied by someone 21 years old or older. Some fairgoers believe this is a good idea.

"I think that's great because teenagers today need supervision. They think they're grown," said Trina Merritt.

"We were all young once before and we've all been there before. We just need someone to love and an opportunity to make sure the youth have a good place and safe venue to have fun," said Taylor.

And that's what this is all about.