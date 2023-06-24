Health department's community resource day helps Indy families prepare for back to school

Families today also received food boxes and could enroll their children in health insurance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer just got started but the Marion County Public Health Department is getting a head start on back-to-school.

They hosted a community resource day Saturday with free school supplies, immunizations and sports physicals.

For more than 25 years, the health department has made sure kids have backpacks and supplies for the new school year. It's meant to ease the financial burden for families.

