Health department inspection cites Speedway Kroger for 'mouse droppings'

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Public health authorities closed sections of a Speedway grocery Thursday after an inspector reported finding mouse droppings in the store.

A Marion County Public Health Department spokesperson said the Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Road was inspected on April 13 "after a complaint of rodent activity."

The inspector noted finding mouse droppings "in three of the store aisles, as well as the bakery and deli. Those areas were closed by the inspector and must remain closed until passing inspection and approval by MCHPD."

The rest of the store is still open, the spokesperson said.

A reinspection is scheduled for April 20.

13News has reached out to Kroger for more information.