Health department confirms investigation into social distancing at downtown dining, music venue

Marion County officials said Thursday they had received two complaints about alleged violations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is looking into whether a popular downtown restaurant/music venue has violated COVID-19 rules on social distancing and the mask mandate.

A MCHD spokesman said they've received two complaints involving the Rathskeller and are reviewing video of an outdoor concert there Friday night that shows groups of people without masks standing close together near the stage.

Marty Bacon, the general manager of the Slippery Noodle, posted the video on his Facebook page Monday after someone shared it with him.

Bacon told 13News he was frustrated "that we can we can do everything right, follow every rule and still get shut down because of someone else," not following the rules.

Rathskeller operator Dan McMichael declined an interview and referred to a post on the Rathskeller's Facebook page which called the allegations "the farthest thing from the truth," saying the venue had "adhered to every directive regarding capacity."

It goes on to say there are "signs literally everywhere that encourage social distancing..." and that masks are required "at all times unless at your table eating and drinking."

The post does not refer to the people standing close together without masks.

If the Rathskeller is found to be in violation of the COVID-19 restrictions, it could face fines up to $1,000.