Health department closes 9 Subway restaurants in Bloomington for operating without valid license

In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required when a business changes hands.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington were closed Monday by the Monroe County Health Department for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership.

In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required when a business changes hands.

"The Health Department and the restaurants’ owner are working diligently to complete the required paperwork and inspections to bring them into compliance with local and state codes so that they can be reopened," the Monroe County Health Department said in its statement.

The following Subway locations in Bloomington were closed by the health department: