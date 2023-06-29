Health concerns grow in Indianapolis over haze from Canada wildfires

The miniscule size of the particulate matter makes it hard for the filters in our homes and our bodies to catch them.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is growing concern among doctors as the haze from the Canada wildfires hover above Indianapolis.

"You're breathing in pollutants into your lungs, and that can cause trouble," said Dr. Graham Carlos, pulmonary and critical care doctor at Eskenazi Hospital.

Carlos said that makes it worse for those with respiratory conditions.

"Carbon monoxide, which can come out of tailpipes of exhaust fumes from vehicles and cigarettes, those levels are increased in the air right now, so that can block the body's ability to get oxygen in," Carlos said.

Wildfire smoke contains particulate matter, which is difficult to see. Here's a way to put the size of the particles into perspective:

A grain of sand is about 90 microns in diameter.

A human hair is about 70 microns in diameter.

Dust and pollen particles are about 10 microns in diameter.

When you compare that to the soot particles from the fire, it's just 2 1/2 microns, which is smaller than a red blood cell. This makes it hard for the filters in our homes and our bodies to catch them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, within the first 24 hours, a person could experience stinging eyes, runny nose, headaches and a scratchy throat.

You may also be short of breath, cough or have a rapid heartbeat.

"A day like today, which is a bad day in Indianapolis, is a normal day for many cities around the world," Carlos said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, breathing in fine particulate pollution long-term can make it harder for your body to fight germs like viruses and bacteria, and can increase the danger of existing breathing and heart problems.

"These pollutants, these chemicals, these nitrogen compounds can cause a spasm of the airway, which lead to asthma attacks," Carlos said.

These are all reasons why doctors recommend getting help early if you notice any signs and symptoms.

"I worry that some people will just cluster themselves away at home, and before they know it, it will be too late, and they'll become very ill," Carlos said.