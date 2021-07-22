Hazmat spill closes Whiteland Road at I-65

State Police said the truck was leaking "corrosive liquid" and creating a hazardous situation requiring cleanup.

WHITELAND, Ind. — An overturned semi trailer closed Whiteland Road at Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

The northbound ramp from I-65 to Whiteland Road is closed, and no traffic has been allowed to cross I-65 on Whiteland Road due to the spill, which had spread to the northbound on-ramp.

Whiteland Rd shutdown in all directions at I65 due to overturned semi. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/D6l4ENpHtG — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) July 22, 2021

Police have not said whether the driver of the semi was injured, or when they anticipate reopening the exit and bridge.