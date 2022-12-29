‘Having the party like he is here’ | Family of man killed outside Indianapolis funeral holds memorial at roller rink

“I’m sure he will get some laughs tonight on these falls,” said LaTisha Croom, Jermaine Turman’s sister.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been almost two months since Jermaine Turman was shot and killed.

The 42-year-old was outside a funeral on the city’s northeast side when police say a fight broke out.

He and his wife were only married for a few months and now her ex-husband is charged with Turman’s murder.

But on Thursday night, the focus was on Turman during a special memorial at a roller skating rink on the east side.

"I'm sure he will get some laughs tonight on these falls," said LaTisha Croom, Turman's sister.

Croom said her brother always wanted to learn how to skate but never got the chance.

“I got us skates and we never got around to getting to the rink, but we are still having the party like he is here,” she said.

Turman’s mom, Pamela Grant, said she misses her son every day, especially after the holiday season.

“I had a daughter that passed away in 2015 due to a hit and run but this is totally different because I actually saw it with my own eyes. I saw him get shot and I saw him pass away,” Grant said.

Turman was attending his mother-in-law’s funeral on the northeast side.

His wife, Shannon, said her ex-husband showed up unannounced and an argument with Turman escalated into a fight.

The couple was supposed to hold a wedding reception the next week, but sadly, that venue was later used for Turman’s remembrance.

Grant said her daughter-in-law had a protective order against her ex-husband. It wasn't enough to stop him.

“I see it every day. I think about it every day,” Grant said.

With her son’s trial less than a month away, Grant said she is ready and hopes justice will bring a little closure to her family, but ultimately know nothing will bring him back.

“I’m ready to just get it over with and be done with it,” Grant said.