Haughville investments aimed at enhancing community, public safety

A spokesperson said the effort is making a difference but that recent crime is an indication there's more work to be done.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pastor Ronald Covington is still emotional after being on the scene of the investigation of the shooting death of Jamael Carter Sr., 41.

The family are members of his church.

"We should be tired of mothers crying. They need to realize each shooting death impacts everyone," Covington said.

Covington is president of Haughville Strong. The organization is focused on enhancing the neighborhoods and making the community a safer place.

"We want a safe community where our residents can sit on the porch and enjoy their older age without fear of crime," said Covington.

He believes the city is doing a good job investing in the Haughville community with such things as the library, a new school and support for local businesses. He hopes It continues but he said results will fall flat if the neighbors don't do their part.

"We can have all the programs and build the libraries and things of that nature, but if we are going to change this culture of violence, then we have to change a person from the inside," said Covington.

He hopes the next steps include focus on affordable homeownership in the community, saying it will help instill pride in the neighbors in the community.

"Doing all we can to make this a safe place and pleasant place for people to live," said Covington.