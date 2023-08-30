Harvest Nights returns to Newfields

This year, multiple attractions will return, including the Pumpkin Path of Peril, the Ghost Train and the grand finale at Mischief Manor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky — but not scary — family fun is coming back to Indianapolis this fall.

Explore thousands of glowing jack-o'-lanterns, local foods and drinks at this year's Harvest Nights presented by JPMorgan Chase, returning Sep. 29 through Oct. 31.

This year, multiple attractions will return, including the Pumpkin Path of Peril, the Ghost Train and the grand finale at Mischief Manor. New this year, ghosts, ghouls and goblins will fill the gardens designed by local artists and organizations.

“JPMorgan Chase is proud to sponsor and support Newfields for the fourth straight year of Harvest Nights,” said Jason Noyan, executive director at JPMorgan. “JPMorgan Chase is thrilled to partner with Newfields in their ongoing effort to enhance and lift up the community through culturally diverse and inclusive experiences and events.”

Back on the menu this year are Cinnamon Bavarian Crème Churros, Whiskey Applejack, Giant Bavarian Pretzels, Carmel Corn, fresh apple cider and more.

This year’s Harvest Nights celebration comes with multiple options for tickets.