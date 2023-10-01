x
'Happy Little Fest' in Muncie celebrates Bob Ross

The event allows guests to enjoy numerous activities centered around the classic PBS series 'The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross'.

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Sunday, Oct. 1, there will a chance to celebrate all things Bob Ross in Muncie.

Ball State is hosting the second annual Happy Little Fest.

The iconic "Joy of Painting" painter called Ball State home for years. The festival runs from 1-4 p.m. at University Green, between Bracken Library and the architecture building. 

The event includes a "paint like Bob Ross" workshop where guests can get a chance to create a masterpiece of their own just like the late painter. Guests will also get a chance to see the studio where his show was filmed.

Tickets are still available online.

 

