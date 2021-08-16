Handful of horses on the run wrangled in a Fishers neighborhood

Photos shared by the Fishers Fire Department show at least three horses that were captured after a spur-of-the-moment adventure in a neighborhood on 116th Street.

FISHERS, Ind — A Fishers neighborhood was surprised with an impromptu rodeo of sorts on Sunday.

An area near 116th Street got some new neigh-bors. Well, kind of. These "neigh-bors" were actually a few horses that were on the loose and they didn't want to be reined in.

Fishers firefighters and police officers grabbed their lassos and hoofed it over to the area to help wrangle the horses.

Eventually, they were captured and their owners were able to take them home.

After a long day like this, we're sure they were exhausted and immediately hit the hay.