Inmate dies at Hancock County Jail

Gerald Holbrook, 56, was found hanging in his cell on Sunday, Jan. 23.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Hancock County Jail.

Jail officers found 56-year-old Gerald Holbrook hanging in his cell just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Holbrook was being housed alone in a single cell.

Officers started life-saving measures and called an ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.