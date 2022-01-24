x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Inmate dies at Hancock County Jail

Gerald Holbrook, 56, was found hanging in his cell on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Credit: Adobe Stock/trahko

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Hancock County Jail.

Jail officers found 56-year-old Gerald Holbrook hanging in his cell just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Holbrook was being housed alone in a single cell.

Officers started life-saving measures and called an ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no further information will be released at this time.

Related Articles

RELATED: Pendleton Correctional Facility faces Legionnaire's Disease outbreak

In Other News

Latest coronavirus updates - 1/24/22 noon