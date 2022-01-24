Inmate dies at Hancock County Jail

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Hancock County Jail.
Jail officers found 56-year-old Gerald Holbrook hanging in his cell just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Holbrook was being housed alone in a single cell.
Officers started life-saving measures and called an ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no further information will be released at this time.