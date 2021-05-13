Hancock County sheriff asking for public's help in locating 14-year-old girl

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a runaway teen.
Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Serenity Cross.
She was last seen leaving the Greenfield Junior High School area on May 5 around 3:30 p.m.
She was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and light colored jeans.
Cross is believed to be in the northern Indiana area where she has family and friends.
If you see Cross or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Hancock County Sheriff's Department Investigations Division Captain Ted Munden 317-477-1199 and reference the case number 21-HCSD-00417.