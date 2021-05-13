Hancock County sheriff asking for public's help in locating 14-year-old girl

Serenity Cross, 14, was last seen leaving the Greenfield Junior High School area on May 5 around 3:30 p.m.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a runaway teen.

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Serenity Cross.

She was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

Cross is believed to be in the northern Indiana area where she has family and friends.