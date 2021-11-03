Hancock County officials looking for runaway 17-year-old teen

Officials said Da'twan Reeves' last known location was near 38th Street and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis on March 9.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who ran away from his home.

Officials said Da'twan Reeves, 17, of McCordsville, left his home Tuesday, March 9 around 3 a.m.

According to officials, his last known location was near 38th Street and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis on March 9. Officials believe he may be trying to leave the state.

Reeves is 5'3" tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green zip-up Nike hoodie, surgical mask and black boots.