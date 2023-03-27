Hancock County man arrested after leading police on multiple chases

Derrick Deerkus-Carlton Jordan, 19, is facing numerous preliminary charges, police said.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County man was arrested Sunday after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits and forcing his way into a home.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on March 26, Hancock County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the Stansbury neighborhood in northwestern Hancock County.

Before they arrived, a suspect left the scene in a stolen sedan. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Derrick Deerkus-Carlton Jordan, of McCordsville. After a short time, the stolen sedan was found by officers, who attempted a traffic stop. After what police described as a short chase that entered Lawrence, officers ended the pursuit.

Officers sent out an alert for police departments to be on the lookout for the suspect and car. Shortly after 3 p.m, a Hancock County sheriff's deputy in the McCordsville area spotted the sedan, which ran from officers again. After a roughly 20-minute chase during which police said the suspect drove through yards of houses, the pursuit was ended again.

Nearly two hours later, a deputy spotted the sedan, which may have had its license plate flipped backwards. The suspect again ran from officers, and the chase again traveled into Lawrence and included multiple police departments.

The chase went back into the Stansbury neighborhood, where the suspect drove through yards again. Officers ended the chase, but tire deflation devices were placed at the exits to the neighborhood.

Not long later, a deputy located the sedan stuck in a yard in the neighborhood. A nearby resident called 911 and reported the suspect, who knew her family, knocked on the back door and then forced his way into the house, police said.

Officers approaching the house saw the suspect running on foot and took him into custody.

Jordan was booked into the Hancock County on the following preliminary charges:

Criminal recklessness (2 counts)

Criminal mischief (2 counts)

Residential entry

Possession of stolen property

Theft (value of property between $750 and $50,000)

Resisting law enforcement

Reckless driving in a motor vehicle

Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

The Hancock County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Jordan is being held without bond until he sees a judge since his charges including resisting law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.