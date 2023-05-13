Hancock County head-on crash kills 1

Police said two other people were injured in the collision.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and two others were injured in a head-on crash in Hancock County Saturday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2 p.m. on US 40 just west of Greenfield.

According to a sheriff's department spokesperson, the accident involved a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

The department's preliminary investigation indicates "the Hyundai was traveling west on US 40 towards Indianapolis in the high speed (left) lane. A vehicle was stopped in the high speed (left) lane of US 40 waiting to make a left turn in to Washington Village Apartments. From evidence at the scene, it appears the Hyundai took evasive action as it rapidly approached the stopped vehicle, swerving to the left. That move caused the Hyundai to enter the east bound high speed (left) lane of US 40, into oncoming traffic. That is when the Hyundai struck the Volkswagen head-on. The vehicle waiting to turn was not struck."

Police said the driver of the Hyundai, 39-year-old Mauro Rosalino-Gonzales, Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to an Indianapolis hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.