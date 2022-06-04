Brother of NFL player found dead inside Hampton home: police

The victim was identified as Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramaoh. He is the brother of Notre Dame alum Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who plays for the Cleveland Browns.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Fire and police officials in Hampton are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division (HPD) tweeted about the case, saying it started around 10 a.m. when officers were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. That's a residential area near Calvary Community Church and Interstate 64.

When police officers and fire officials went into the home, they found a man dead inside. HPD also said there was evidence of a fire in the home.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramaoh, a 23-year-old man. Hampton police confirmed he is the brother of Cleveland Browns player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

HPD said it was investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call HPD at 757.727.6111 or leave a tip with the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.