Hammond’s first Black teacher honored with renaming of elementary school

HAMMOND, Ind — An education pioneer who lives in an Indianapolis senior community now has a Hammond elementary school named after her.

Annie Burns-Hicks became the city's first Black teacher in 1960.

The 85-year-old cut a ribbon during ceremonies Thursday morning in the school gym at Maywood Elementary. Burns-Hicks taught for more than 40 years at the school, mostly first grade. The school nowofficially has a new name and mascot, the Annie Burns-Hicks Elementary Bulldogs.

"It's just really, really incredible and to see so many people gathered, and then for good,” said Burns-Hicks, reflecting in the school library after the ceremonies.

Burns-Hicks graduated from Ball State Teachers College and returned to her hometown. She was told that Hammond was not ready for a Black teacher. Her father told her, “This wall must come down.” She won a court battle to become Hammond's first Black teacher in 1960.

"Her life story will now be taught as an inspirational lesson for Hammond students in all of our schools for years to come,” Superintendent Scott Miller told the audience.

The signs in front of the school still say Maywood, but a new lighted banner sign with her name above the main entrance was unveiled as Hicks-Burns watched from a wheelchair.

“I can't believe it,” said Burns-Hicks. “I still think it's a dream. It's not really happening. It's just a dream, but it sure is a good dream."

Generations of former students attended the ceremonies.

"Mrs. Hicks is a wonderful person,” said Jacquelyn Bourgeois, a student in Burns-Hicks’ first class. “She taught my son. She tutored my daughter."

Bourgeois came back to Hammond from Texas to attend the event.

"She gave us a lot of wisdom, and she also told us how to walk as children,” said Cathey Hall, another former student.

"I'm feeling proud, very proud and I'm not really sure that I'm due all of this," said Burns-Hicks.

A documentary about Hicks-Burns life, "This Wall Must Come Down - The Annie Burns Hicks Story," premiered Thursday night in Hammond.

Hicks-Burns is the oldest of 13 siblings. Her father moved the family to Hammond from Mississippi after he witnessed two Black boys lynched.