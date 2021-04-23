Hamilton Southeastern Schools selects new superintendent

Dr. Yvonne Stokes will succeed Dr. Allen Bourff, who is retiring.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton Southeastern school board has selected Dr. Yvonne Stokes as the district’s next superintendent.

Stokes is currently assistant superintendent for the School Town of Munster.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Stokes to Hamilton Southeastern Schools,” said Janet Pritchett, president of the Board of School Trustees. “Dr. Stokes brings a wealth of experience to this role and will provide valuable leadership and strategic thinking to propel our students toward academic growth and success.”

Stokes was chosen to succeed Dr. Allen Bourff, who is retiring. She was selected from a field of 25 candidates in a nationwide search. The board interviewed six finalists.

“It truly is an honor to be selected to lead this great school district,” Stokes said. “Our children thrive in our schools when they understand their value, know they are loved and supported and are inspired to excel in all facets of their lives. Transforming learning and life outcomes for students through education, equity and excellence requires an all-hands-on-deck approach by ALL of us. It takes me, it takes you, it takes all of us! I look forward to listening to, learning from and supporting our Hamilton Southeastern Schools family.”

We are so thrilled to introduce you to our new district leader. We believe Dr. Stokes will do amazing things for our students and staff. Please help us welcome her to the HSE family. pic.twitter.com/1qDBIgKKEa — HSE Schools (@HSESchools) April 22, 2021

Stokes earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, where she also holds an undergraduate degree. She also has a master’s degree in special education from University of Saint Francis and a licensure in exceptional needs at Purdue University Calumet.