Fishers library board president prepares to leave

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton East Public Library and outgoing board president Laura Alerding have both received international attention for a policy of reviewing young adult books, and moving many to the adult section. Indianapolis author John Green spoke out after his young adult novel “The Fault in our Stars” was removed from the teen section.

On Saturday, Green again addressed the issue with a post on social media. Green called what is happening a "crisis" and said the library director should not be punished for doing her job. Green said the policy to review and move books out of the young adult section should be "walked back."

The important thing to me with the #HEPL crisis is that 1. the library director not be punished for doing her job, and 2. the policy be walked back and the YA books return to the YA shelves. Grateful to all those working to bring about an end to this madness--and for the record,… — John Green (@johngreen) August 19, 2023

Alerding has faced some criticism from the current board majority. She is responsible for implementing the board’s review policy. Supporters are concerned that the library board will move to fire Alerding before she is replaced. That will happen at the public board meeting Thursday, Aug. 24 at the library in Noblesville.

It was the Noblesville School Board that decided to replace Alerding last week. They selected Noblesville High School English Teacher Bill Kenley. The Noblesville School Board and Hamilton Southeastern School Board take turns appointing members to the HEPL board.

Kenley has not taken a public position on the library’s review policy. Library staff has been reviewing books in the young adult section and removing any with “inappropriate” content.

According to documents from the board’s July meeting, about 75% of the books they’ve reviewed have been moved from the young adult section to the general section. They have reviewed just over a quarter of the books in the young adult section so far.