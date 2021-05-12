Hamilton County Sheriff's Office trying to locate 16-year-old runaway

Christian's white Ford F-150 pickup truck was located in Noblesville.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 16-year-old Christian Gagnon. He was last seen in Noblesville on April 30 around 9 p.m.

Christian is described as 5’9’’, 150lbs, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and a fluorescent yellow shirt with “S & P Outdoor Living” on the front.

Christian's white Ford F-150 pickup truck was located in Noblesville.

Police said their investigation found Christian planned to run away and left home voluntarily.

Wednesday evening, Christian’s mother is hosting an event to make more people aware of the situation. The event will be held on the steps to the Hamilton County Courthouse at 6 p.m.