Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Lawrence, truck found in Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday in Lawrence and whose pickup truck was found in Noblesville.

Christian Gagnon was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday in Lawrence. He was wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and a fluorescent yellow shirt that had "S & P Outdoor Living” on the front of it.

The HCSO said Christian's family and friends haven't heard from him since Friday and his white Ford F-150 pickup truck was located in Noblesville, with Christian not around it.

Christian is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown curly hair that's short on the sides and brown eyes.